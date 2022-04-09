A Pembrokeshire motorist has admitted driving at 51mph on a 30mph stretch of road.
Jamie Dean Smith, 26, entered a guilty plea when his case was heard at Llanelli Magistrate’s Court on Friday, April 8.
The court heard how Smith’s Ford Fiesta was recorded travelling at speeds of 51mph on the 30mph A487 at Simpson Cross at 8.12am on October 4 last year.
Smith, of, Clunderwen, did not appear in court but entered a guilty plea under the single justice procedure.
Magistrates fined him £438 and ordered him to pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £43.
They also put six penalty points onto his licence.
Smith must pay the total £571 at a sum of £40 a month, starting on May 6.
