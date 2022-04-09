We have asked more retailers on Haverfordwest's Bridge Street and High Street for their views on the state of the town.

At the Silver Lily jewellery and clothes store on Bridge Street, supervisor Khadine and senior sales assistant Del said the town needed an ‘injection’.

Khadine and Del of the Silver Lily jewellery and clothes store

“People walk down the street and the comment is we did not realise how run down and empty the town is getting compared to 10 years ago.

“We need more independent business. To see a shop like ours is a breath of fresh air.

“I would love to see a pop-up store for the summer that you could rent for a few a few months. The place just needs injection.

Heidi and Gary Lewis of County Sports on the Riverside say Haverfordwest has everything you need.

Heidi and Gary Lewis of County Sports say the town is disjointed

“We get frustrated that customers say there is nothing in Haverfordwest but there is, it’s just all spread out.

“If all the independents were on one street everyone would know what Haverfordwest has, but shops are spread out. Businesses are in different pockets. It’s all a bit disjointed."

One of the most established shops in Haverfordwest (and the UK) is Munts jewellers which has been on the high street since 1796. Father and son John and Paul Munt say they want to see more business encouraged in Haverfordwest.

“There needs to be a scheme in place where people want to start business. Run it for 12 months with minimal charges. Give them a financial incentive to set up."

Marley Davies, owner of Victoria Bookshop on Bridge Street, puts one thing above all others in relation to a thriving town and that is the ability to park.

Marley Davies says the most important thing is parking

“One thing you always need in today’s age is always to park vehicles. Car parking is always a problem. Most people use cars because the public transport is not great.

“People come in by car and you need parking whether one likes it or not.”

Hugh-John Wilson, partner in The Sheep Shop on Bridge Street also has parking worries.

Hugh-John Wilson is also concerned about parking

“The biggest concern for me is the closure of the multi-storey for 18 months.

“It's a shame there are so many empty units. Getting the independents back in and the more the better.”

Melissa James and Claire Davies of West Wales Properties rental department based on High Street say the town is certainly not as vibrant as it once was.

Claire: “I feel a bit sad that it was not as vibrant as it once was, but it is a sign of the times with people now doing shopping online. And there are retail outlets out of town which are taking people away.”

Melissa: “And it would be nice to have more boutique independent shops, butchers, fruit and veg shops, nice restaurants. Go back to how things used to be so we do not have to go to the supermarkets.”

Look out for our interview with 'Matthews men’s and women’s wear' owner Matthew Lockyer later in the week, who has seen a monumental change in Haverfordwest over the last 40 years.