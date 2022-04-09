New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Pembrokeshire’s establishments, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Madison's Bar and Restaurant at 1 - 3 Agamemnon House Nelson Quay, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire was rated 1 on February 15.

The Pump on the Green in Spittal was rated 5 on March 15, this followed a lot of hard work after an inspection on January 28 when it was given a rating of 1.

Three takeaways have also been awarded new ratings.

Mor, at 2 Lansdowne Cottages St Julians Street, Tenby, was rated 5 on April 4.

The Box by Ben Gobbi at Unit 19 Withybush Trading Estate Withybush Road, Withybush, Haverfordwest, was also rated 5 on March 17.

Pembroke Dock’s Roman Pizza was rated 4 on March 2. The takeaway can be found at 1 Pembroke Street, Pembroke Dock.