New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Pembrokeshire’s establishments, according to the Food Standards Agency website.
Madison's Bar and Restaurant at 1 - 3 Agamemnon House Nelson Quay, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire was rated 1 on February 15.
The Pump on the Green in Spittal was rated 5 on March 15, this followed a lot of hard work after an inspection on January 28 when it was given a rating of 1.
Three takeaways have also been awarded new ratings.
Mor, at 2 Lansdowne Cottages St Julians Street, Tenby, was rated 5 on April 4.
The Box by Ben Gobbi at Unit 19 Withybush Trading Estate Withybush Road, Withybush, Haverfordwest, was also rated 5 on March 17.
Pembroke Dock’s Roman Pizza was rated 4 on March 2. The takeaway can be found at 1 Pembroke Street, Pembroke Dock.
