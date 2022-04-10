A man has been arrested and charged with three driving offences following a crash in Rhoscrowther.
The incident happened overnight on Friday into Saturday, April 9.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the man had been charged with drink driving, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
He has been released on bail and will attend court at the start of next month.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.