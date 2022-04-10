Wondering what to do over the Easter holidays? You can eggspect lots of Easter eggcitement in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The park authority has a range of activities and events to suit every member of the family this holiday.

As well as activities, events and exhibitions at the park authority’s three visitor attractions, there are plenty of opportunities to get out and about in the park and discover more about the area’s history, culture and wildlife.

At Carew Castle, children can claim a yummy Easter prize by finding all the eggs the dragon has hidden around the site. Those visiting on Saturday, April 16, will be able to enjoy The Merrymakers Storm Carew Castle! A fun-filled day of siege weapons, laughter and even a dragon.

On April 19 and 20 A Fairies Tale with the Forest Fairy Friends will keep energetic youngsters busy. The interactive adventure will include dance, song and comedy.

Castell Henllys Iron Age Village will be offering a chance to travel back in time and Join the Tribe on April 12, 14, 19, 21. This exciting and immersive learning experience will give children aged six-11 the chance to learn all about the Iron Age way of life through talks and hands-on activities.

Join the Tribe at Castell Henllys Iron Age Village Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Easter holidays.

For budding foodies, there will be Family Foraging from 10am-12.30pm on Saturday April 16 on a wild food walk with professional forager Jade Mellor.

At Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids, the range of exhibitions includes On Your Doorstep, which aims to inspire everyone to explore the nature, geology and archaeology that exists all around us, and enjoy the health and well-being benefits this can bring.

The special Easter Fun Trail at Oriel y Parc will challenge children to find the pieces of the hidden egg, creating an Easter picture as they go in order to win a special prize.

There will be two special Wednesday Club events taking place in the Easter holidays with a Bee-Friendly Planting drop-in workshop from 11am-3pm on April 13.

Help the bees and have some fun at the Bee-Friendly Planting Workshop on 13 April

Wednesday Club on April 20 will see the launch of the St Non’s Nature Trail with a chance to make your own nature rubbing plaque from 11am-3pm before following the trail to discover the nature and history of this sacred site.

If you’re eager to explore the National Park on foot with an expert guide, the first Castlemartin Range Walk of 2022 will take place on Sunday, April 17 from 9.30am-4pm. The walk passes through the rarely visited internal areas of the Range.

Discover the hidden gems of the Castlemartin Range with a full-day guided walk on foot on 17 April

Brilliant Bats in St Davids gives you the chance to join a local Ranger for a family-friendly stroll to discover more about these elusive nocturnal creatures from 7.30pm on April 20.

For more information and booking details for all events, please visit the linked sites above.