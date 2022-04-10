A lucky pup was rescued from a remote cove by Fishguard lifeboat crew, after it plunged 70 foot down a sheer cliff during a walk with its owner.
Both Fishguard lifeboats were tasked to the aid of the pup after it fell from the coast path between Newport and Aberfforest on Wednesday, April 6.
“The owner of the dog reported that the animal had fallen some 70 feet down a sheer cliff into an inaccessible cove,” said a lifeboat spokesperson.
The inshore lifeboat and all-weather lifeboat launched at 5.40pm. Once on scene the inshore lifeboat, with three volunteer crew, manoeuvred into the cove and rescued the dog.
They then delivered the lucky pup to its relieved and happy owner at Aberfforest beach.
“The small dog, apart from a minor leg injury and no doubt a few bruises, was fine,” said the spokesperson.
Both lifeboats returned to base, arriving at 7.00pm.
The RNLI recommends that dog owners keep their pets on a lead when walking close to cliff edges or fast flowing rivers.
If a dog goes into the water or gets stuck in mud the charity recommends that owners move to a place their pets can get to safely and call them, they may be able to get out by themselves. Owners should not go after their pets.
If you're worried, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.
