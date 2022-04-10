More Kinder products have been recalled due to a salmonella outbreak.

The recalled products include Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise 100g and Kinder Schokobons.

As a result of the continued investigation into an outbreak of salmonella cases linked to Kinder products, Ferrero has extended its recall to include all Kinder products manufactured at their Arlon site in Belgium between June and the present date.

The new update means all the products in the recall notice, regardless of the best-before date, should not be eaten.

The previous recall only covered products with best-before dates up to 7 October 2022.

The packaging of recalled products may not refer to the Belgium factory where they were produced and may include a different contact address, so it is important that consumers check their products against the list of products in the recall notice.

Ferrero has suspended all operations at its Arlon plant to aid the ongoing investigation and will only recommence operations once the authorities are satisfied that food manufactured there is safe.

Tina Potter, Head of Incidents Food Standards Agency, said: “Consumers should follow the advice in the latest recall notice, which details all of the products which may pose a risk.

“We have emphasised to the business and the authorities in Belgium the importance of taking as precautionary an approach to their recall as possible and trust that they will continue to put consumers’ needs first in any action they take.

“We continue to work closely with UK and international partners, including the UK Health Security Agency and Food Standards Scotland, to establish how this outbreak started and make sure all necessary steps have been taken to prevent further illness.”

Dr Lesley Larkin, Surveillance Lead, Gastrointestinal Pathogens and Food Safety (One Health) at UKHSA, added: “Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days.

“However, symptoms can be more severe, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems.

“Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.”