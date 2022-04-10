A group of Pembrokeshire school children has raised more that £400 for Ukraine to show solidarity with those affected by the Russian invasion and war.
The Rainbow Rockers is a young fundraising club that were independently set up by a group of north Pembrokeshire school children aged between eight and 12.
The group’s latest effort was a ten-mile sponsored walk to raise money for the Ukraine appeal. The group walked the final 4.5 miles together from Newport to Traeth Mawr and back earlier this month.
The Rainbow Rockers’ previous fundraising events have included selling brownies, homemade lemonade and milkshakes to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and their local school, Ysgol Bro Ingli.
Daisy Cooper, 11, the group’s founder, said it had been really important for them to raise money for the Ukraine.
“We stand with the Ukraine, we have seen some awful things happening to the Ukrainian people and wanted to do everything that we can to support them,” she said.
“I want to thank all of the Rainbow Rockers for their hard work and for everyone who has been kind enough to support this excellent cause by sponsoring them."
The final amount raised by the sponsored walk was £437.
