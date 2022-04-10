A Pembrokeshire man has admitted driving at more than two and a half times over the 30mph speed limit, in his Skoda VRM.
The case of 23-year-old George McWilliams was heard at Greater Manchester Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 5.
Magistrates heard that McWilliams of Keeston House, Keeston, Haverfordwest, had driven at a speed of 80mph A575 Bolton Road, North of Thorpe Street, Walkden.
The offence happened on June 29 last year.
McWilliams admitted the offence under the Single Justice Procedure earlier this year.
His case was adjourned for sentencing to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court this Tuesday, April 12.
