There are ferrets, musk turtles, marvellous moggy Mollie and lovely dalmatian cross Luna up for adoption this week at Greenacres Animal Rescue, Pembrokeshire.

Ricky and Marvin are two friendly male ferrets looking for a new interactive home. Ferrets make great pets for those that have time and this dynamic duo is comical and very entertaining.

They need a large, secure (ideally indoor) cage and time out of their enclosure daily.

Ricky and Marvin are happy to be handled and being young (about a year) are very playful. They are both neutered, and microchipped.

Greenacres also has three very adorable Musk Turtles needing a new home. Any home offer must have the appropriate set up, and time to care for these wonderful creatures.

Potential owners must be willing to research the needs od musk turtles and to locate a vet specialising in exotic pets.

Marvellous Mollie is a very pretty tortoiseshell semi-longhaired female cat. She is described as a quiet but extra loving girl, that really needs a nice new home she can relax and enjoy life in.

Mollie is a kind lady that would thrive in a quiet home. Twelve years old Mollie is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Lovely Luna is a medium size beautiful Dalmatian cross. A sweet, friendly and well socialised girl who takes everything in her stride.

Luna is very bright and would thrive in an active home with focus on mental stimulation also.

Luna is very friendly with sound temperament and mixes well with other friendly dogs.

Luna knows basic commands such as ‘sit’, ‘down’ and ‘paw’, she loves to learn and will excel in obedience training.

Luna is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

To find out more about adopting any of these, or Greenacres’ other pets, visit www.greenacresrescue.org.uk.