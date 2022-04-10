ONE of the oldest most prestigious cricket clubs in the game came across to Pembrokeshire to play cricket on a cow field…

Report by Jon T Sports

Llanrhian Cricket Club started their 75th anniversary season on Friday, April 8, when they hosted the MCC at Llandegieie Fawr ground.

MCC skipper Mark O’Leary chose to bat first after winning the toss.

Llanrhian CC played a special anniversary match against the MCC

The illustrious visitors, whose home ground is Lords, totalled 190-4 from their allotted 40 overs.

Their opening batsman made an unbeaten 82, which included 12 fours, and was joined in a prolific third wicket partnership of 113 with Derby based all rounder Ollie Alsop. Alsop made 54 with two sixes and five fours.

Guesting for the MCC was St Ishmaels Karl Rhead, the batsman also having the distinction of playing for the Pembrokeshire MCC 28 years ago when he donned the colours of Marloes CC.

Venerable slow bowler Tony Kitchener returned the best figures for Llanrhian of two for 24.

The MCC side whose home ground is Lords in London

After tea Llanrhian struggled against the new ball pair of James Denning and Chris Barrington.

Skipper Nigel Delaney (24, including four fours), opening batsmen Richard Read (12, one four) and Jonathan Strawbridge (10, including two fours) all reached double figures, however despite their best efforts the innings ended on 73ao and a 117 run defeat for the second division club.

MCC seamer Tom Pearce (four for nine) and spinner Ollie Alsop (four for four) bowled a devastating tandem act to end the innings early.

Umpires for the match were Mr Tony Walsh (Llanrhian CC) and Mr Jonathan Twigg (MCC). The wicket was prepared by stalwart James Morris.

The club presented MCC skipper O’Leary with an inscribed silver tankard post match to mark their anniversary and Delaney proudly took a reciprocal plaque from the MCC.

All those involved in the game enjoyed a drink provided by local brewer The Old Farmhouse Brewery in the Pavilion, before retiring for further refreshments at the Sloop Inn Porthgain.