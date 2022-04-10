Neyland beat Llangwm 42-5 to secure the Sutton Memorial Cup at Pill Park and notch their fifth league win of the season in Division Three West A.

First half tries were scored by full back Henry McBeth, and wingers Jack Johnstone and Matthew Jones, two of them converted by talented young No 10 Ollie Rothero as well a late penalty.

Neyland continued to dominated the second period, with tries from McBeth, Ashley Sutton with a brace, and Luke Griffiths-Dawes, before Yale Grice claimed a late consolation try for The Wasps.

Cardigan proved too strong for Tregaron as they eased to a 69-5 home win over their Ceredigion rivals in Division Three West A on Saturday.

First half triers from full-back Ben Rogers, hooker Luke Palmer-Davies and second row Sion Phillips opened up a 17-0 interval lead, with outside half Llyr Jones slotting a conversion.

In the second half, Rogers went over for his second try and as the floodgates opened replacement Sion Hughes also crossed for a brace of tries.

Further tries from skipper Tom Taylor, centre Marcus Castle, flanker Rhodri Davies and left winger Jack Taylor completed the rout, with Llyr Jones adding six conversions.

Aberaeron notched up their fifth league win of the season as they eased to a comfortable 43-0 win over St Davids, which included two tries from winger Dyfrig Dafis.

Scrum half Llyr Davies, second row Gethin Hughes, outside half Rhodri Jenkins, winger Owen Lloyd and hooker Stefan Bonsall also went over, with Jenkins slotting four conversions.

St Clears beat Pembroke Dock Harlequins 52-19, with centre Shane Morgan scoring three tries in what proved to be a dominant win in the end.

There were also tries from John Gostling, Gareth Jones, Will Icke, Aled Davies and Dominic Davies, with Dan Griffiths weighing in with six conversions.

Quins scored their tries through centre Jack Price, who crossed the line twice, Liam Scourfield, with Euan McDonald slotting over two conversions.

Quins scored their tries through centre Jack Price, who crossed the line twice, Liam Scourfield, with Euan McDonald slotting over two conversions.

In Division Two West, Fishguard and Goodwick beat basement side Loughor 31-5 at The Moors.

Luke Marshall went over for two tries, along with Iwan McVeigh and Rhys Lewis, with Creegan Foot slotting a conversion and James Griffiths three penalties.

Milford Haven meanwhile lost 38-10 away at Kidwelly, where all their points came from Steve Martin, with a try, conversion and penalty.