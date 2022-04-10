WALES' winning start to the TikTok Women’s Six Nations came to an abrupt end at Gloucester with a heavy 58-5 defeat to England who maintain their perfect start.

England overcame the early loss of Abby Dow to run in 10 tries to post a third successive bonus-point win.

Wing Jess Breach and hooker Lark Davies crossed twice each as Wales were swept away, unable to cope with the power of the home pack who laid the foundations for a 21st successive victory.

And England’s most impressive performance of the Six Nations yet was delivered in front of a 14,689 fans at Kingsholm – their biggest home crowd for 12 years and highest outside of a World Cup but swelled by Welsh support.

Play was held up for several minutes early on after Dow suffered a painful injury that resulted in her being carried from the pitch on a stretcher and she was subsequently taken to hospital.

Abby Dow of England is carried from the field. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency

It was England who responded better to the lengthy break as Davies finished a rolling maul and soon after Abbie Ward was over.

Wales’ scrum was being consistently overpowered but the hosts’ line-out was malfunctioning, while their momentum was also affected by an indisciplined phase.

Turning to the maul once more, however, their pack made 20 metres before the ball was spun to Breach, who was swept over by her footwork.

A second for Breach was sandwiched by two tries for the front row as Davies completed another maul before a rampaging Sarah Bern charged over from a line-out.

Kelsey Jones of Wales celebrates her score with team mates. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency

England’s dominance up front was complete with Bern and Poppy Cleall leading the charge and replacement Natalia John was sent to the sin-bin because of an accumulation of defensive penalties from the visitors.

Alex Matthews was the next to score, but in the 69th minute the one-way traffic was finally pierced when Wales finally registered their first points through Kelsey Jones’ try from short range.

It was a pleasing moment for Jones personally, who plays for the Gloucester club, and her teammates who had always expected a formidable challenge and were given little chance of maintaining their 100 per cent record.

Shaunagh Brown touched down just before John returned from the sin-bin and there were additional scores for Emily Scarratt and Sarah Hunter.