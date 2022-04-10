Jazz Richards netted a hat-trick as Haverfordwest County got back on track in the JD Cymru Premier with an emphatic 6-1 victory over basement side Cefn Druids at The Rock.

A treble from former Swansea City and Cardiff City fullback Richards, two penalties from Jordan Davies and a Ryan George header capped a convincing result for the Bluebirds.

The win moves them back to within a point of Cardiff Metropolitan University at the top of Play-Off Conference, and with just three games to go, the race is set to go right to the wire.

The Bluebirds are back in action on Good Friday at home Barry Town United, before travelling to Connah's Quay on April 18, and then host Cardiff Met in their final game on April 23.

Manager Nicky Hayen made four changes to the team that lost 1-0 to Aber on Tuesday, with Alaric Jones, George, Kieran Lewis and Henry Jones all coming into the starting line-up.

The Bluebirds were without the suspended Jack Wilson, and the injured Corey Shephard, whilst Kurtis Rees and Alhagi Touray Sisay were both dropped to the substitutes' bench.

The deadlock was broken after 20 minutes when wing back George met Davies' cross and placed his header beyond Druids' keep Rhys Williams and into the back of the net.

Within 10 minutes Henry Jones played Ben Fawcett into space inside the area, and the striker’s ball across the face of goal found Richards at the far post to tap the ball home.

It was soon 3-0 as Fawcett was bundled over inside the area, and Davies sent Williams the wrong way with his spot kick to put the Blurbirds firmly into the driving seat.

The Ancients - with just one win all season - reduced the deficit when Ioan Evans’ free-kick from just outside the area sent Lee Idzi the wrong way, but their joy was shortlived.

Davies made it 4-1 when he converted from the penalty spot for the second time after the forward was brought down by Phil Mooney, and the point already seemed in the bag.

Richards then swept home from Davies’ cross to make it 5-1 at the half-time interval, and further chances after the break saw Henry Jones fire over and Davies force a decent save.

Substitute Touray Sisay was denied by an outstretched leg from Williams, who denied the striker again in a one-on-one situation, after fellow substitute Danny Williams’ through ball.

With 10 minutes to go, Jones was shown a second yellow card, but in stoppage time, Williams was clattered inside the area by Nacho Torres, who was also shown a second yellow.

Former Wales international Richards duly stepped up this time and he calmly converted his third goal of the afternoon to cap an excellent win and revive the Bluebirds' play-off hopes.

CEFN DRUIDS: Williams, Buckley, Mooney, Flint (C), Lambert (Cabral 59′), Torres, Edge, Cooke (Durnell 52′), I. Evans, Rogers (Walker 83′), Hanley. Substitutes not used: Dutton, P. Evans

Yellow cards: Mooney 42′, Edge 80′, Flint 88′. Red card: Torres 90+4′,

HAVERFORDWEST: Idzi, Richards, D. Rees (C, L. Davies 87′), Patten, A. Jones, George (Humphreys 87′), Scotcher, H. Jones (Watts 76′), Lewis (Touray Sisay 67′), Fawcett, J. Davies (Williams 76′.). Substitutes not used: Z. Jones, K. Rees

Red card: A. Jones 80′