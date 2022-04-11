Many Tears Animal Rescue centre has put out an urgent call for help.
The rescue centre is in need of an equine yard assistant to join its stables and work with their horses.
The role is initially for a month and would require work between 8am and 4pm on weekdays.
A post from Many Tears Animal Rescue Centre said: “We urgently require an equine yard assistant to join our small, friendly stable yard to work with our horses.
“Duties include mucking out, grooming and walking in-hand. The ideal candidate will need to be completely confident around all sizes of horses, ponies and donkeys.
“This post is initially for one month but could possibly be extended longer for the right person.
“Hours will be 8am - 4pm, Monday - Friday and applicants will need their own transport due to the rural location of the rescue.”
Those wishing to join the team at Many Tears Animal Rescue should contact Sylvia at swvanatta@gmail.com.
The role will start immediately.
Many Tears Animal Rescue is based in Carmarthenshire.
The address is Cwmlogin House, Cefneithin, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, SA14 7HB.
