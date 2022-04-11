THE Chief Fire Officer for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Chris Davies is retiring following 37 years of dedicated service.

Chris joined the fire and rescue service at 19 years old in 1984 midway through his A-levels. Little did he know that this would be the beginning of a ‘glittering’ career that he served with great pride.

“This is what is so great about the Fire and Rescue Service,” he said, “you can join with limited qualifications and experience, and you have the potential to get all the way to Chief Fire Officer!

“I think everybody should be proud of what they do in the Service, as by our nature, every one of us goes over and above to safeguard our communities.”

The level of pride and engagement that the fire and rescue service have with their communities is what Chris believes sets their sector apart from others.

“Our behaviours must be of the highest standards because we are role models and whether we are at work or off duty, we are looked upon with the greatest respect. I am immensely proud of the relationship we have with the public.”

During his loyal service as chief fire officer, Chirs has awarded a Chief Fire Commendation (CFO) to a select number of firefighters who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in order to rescue members of the public.

Chris himself was awarded CFO Commendation for bravery in the late 1980s when he was stationed as a Firefighter in Cardiff.

He was part of a two-crew response to a particularly challenging house fire, where they located and rescued a seven-year-old child from the property.

Chris followed in his father’s footsteps who also worked for the Fire and Rescue Service before retiring.

After he leaves, Chris hopes that the service will continually develop. He said: “I can honestly say that I have loved every minute of my career.

"It has been an honour to serve as chief fire officer for eight of those years and, although I have made friends and connections here that will stay with me for the rest of my life, I will dearly miss the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service family."