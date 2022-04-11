Swansea Crown Court crime victims are facing ‘unacceptable delays’ after a record number of trials failed to proceed on their scheduled dates last year.

A shortage of judges, prosecutors and defence lawyers mean that cases are being significantly delayed and the finger of blame is being pointed squarely to the government’s underfunding.

“Decades of underfunding and cuts mean that there simply aren’t enough judges, prosecutors and defence lawyers to cover the huge backlog of cases,” commented Stephanie Boyce, president of the Law Society.

“Defence lawyers continue to leave the profession in their droves which means we will no longer have a worthy criminal justice system unless the government changes it’s tack urgently.”

Latest figures released by the Ministry of Justice show that of the 248 trials listed at Swansea Crown Court in 2021, 17% were adjourned to a later as they were deemed ‘ineffective’. Of those, 12 involved alleged violent offences, eight sexual offences and drug offences.

Reasons for ineffectiveness include the defence or prosecution not being ready, witnesses being absent and over-listing, which means that certain cases can only be heard if court times become available.

A further 23 per cent of trials were cracked, which means they were wither dropped by the Crown Prosecution service or the defendant pleaded guilty.

Of the 21,805 crown court trials across England and Wales, just 48 per cent were effective which is the lowest proportion in a decade.

As a result of the shocking statistics, the Law Society believes victims are facing ‘unacceptable delays’ with many being forced to wait years for justice while other potentially innocent defendants are being left in limbo.

Meanwhile Victim Support claim victims are facing a ‘postcode lottery’. “We’re seriously concerned that effective trials have reached these all-time lows,” commented a spokesperson.

“These statistics, alongside long waits for trial and poor prosecution rates for some crimes, show that the justice system has serious room for improvement.”