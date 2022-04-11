Nearly 40 football teams took part in the Pembrokeshire Schools Primary Fives recently.

Twenty three schools entered the boys'/mixed festival, while16 schools played in the girls' festival.

Both finals went to extra time, with Tenby beating St Teilo’s 1-0 in the boys'/mixed festival and Cleddau Reach beating Tenby 2-1 in the girls’ festival.

Tenby and Cleddau Reach will represent Pembrokeshire in the finals at Newtown in May.

St Teilo's, Tenby

The festival was hosted by the Pembrokeshire Schools Football Association (PSFA), who congratulated everyone who took part.

Tenby girls

PSFA would like to thank Andrew Davies from Ysgol Harri Tudur for allowing the festival to take place and for providing pupils to referee

Thanks also go to Martyn Howells of PSFA and Ben Field-Thomas from Tenby AFC for helping organise and run the festival.