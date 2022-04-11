Nearly 40 football teams took part in the Pembrokeshire Schools Primary Fives recently.
Twenty three schools entered the boys'/mixed festival, while16 schools played in the girls' festival.
Both finals went to extra time, with Tenby beating St Teilo’s 1-0 in the boys'/mixed festival and Cleddau Reach beating Tenby 2-1 in the girls’ festival.
Tenby and Cleddau Reach will represent Pembrokeshire in the finals at Newtown in May.
The festival was hosted by the Pembrokeshire Schools Football Association (PSFA), who congratulated everyone who took part.
PSFA would like to thank Andrew Davies from Ysgol Harri Tudur for allowing the festival to take place and for providing pupils to referee
Thanks also go to Martyn Howells of PSFA and Ben Field-Thomas from Tenby AFC for helping organise and run the festival.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here