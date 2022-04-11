A Pembrokeshire business whose customers include John Lewis, the BBC, Tate Britain and some of Britain’s top hotels has celebrated its 110th birthday by handing over the reins to its 42 employees.

Melin Tregwynt woollen mill in north Pembrokeshire has officially transitioned to an employee ownership with its current owners Eifion and Amanda Griffiths taking a step back.

The mill was founded by Eifion’s grandfather in 1912, he bought a small textile mill, which has since developed into a thriving company.

Over the years the mill has worked with companies as diverse as John Lewis, Heals, Liberty’s, Muji, Margaret Howell, Comme des Garcons and the BBC, who have all commissioned exclusive ranges.

Its blankets and throws have been designed both for the Celebrity Big Brother house and the Apprentice, and it holds the record for weaving the largest picnic blanket in the world.

Now the business has been transferred to the ownership of its 42 employees via a trust, giving them all a stake in the future of the business.

This will preserve traditional skills and the knowledge gathered over a century or more, since the company was founded.

“Amanda and I inherited the business and have grown it substantially over the last 35 years but now we want to take a step back,” said Eifion.

“It was important for us that Melin Tregwynt remained a viable business and part of its local community, and employee ownership provided the perfect solution for us.

“Most importantly the 42 strong workforce will keep their jobs and skills and knowledge will be remain here and be kept alive.

“I am proud to be passing on the company to the new employee board who I know will take the business to new levels of growth.”

Louise Clarke, retail manager at Melin Tregwynt and trust member said: “We are proud to be taking over this business and to have Eifion and Amanda here to help as we as take our first steps is great.

“We are honoured that the Griffiths family has chosen to trust us as employees with their family business. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”

For more information about employee ownership, visit: https://employeeownershipwales.co.uk/.