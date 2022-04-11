Puffins have returned to Pembrokeshire in record numbers, as the weather brightens up on the county’s islands in preparation for the summer months.

Despite Atlantic Puffins being red listed as a conservation concern for extinction, and other areas announcing a decrease in population, Pembrokeshire’s population is bouncing.

It is unknown why the county is so popular for the puffins, but with nearly 40,000 present on the island for April 2022, there are no complaints.

University studies are ongoing as to why they are attracted to the islands of Skomer and Skokholm, with hopes of finding the reason and replicating it elsewhere.

Picture: AM Wildlife Photography

However, the puffins are one of the main attractions to the islands, as people visit to see them flying and roaming around Skomer Island particularly.

A spokesperson from the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales said: "It’s not clear why the puffin population is continuing to increase in Pembrokeshire, but we must remember that numbers are recovering to post war levels which are believed to have been higher still.

"Our staff and fieldworkers from Oxford and Gloucester Universities continue to carry out vital monitoring and research projects to help us understand the reasons for this increase.

"Not only will this allow us to safeguard Skomer’s population in future but could also shed light on why they are in serious trouble elsewhere."

With the island now open to visitors for the summer, and the puffins returning, tickets can be bought for day trips at https://www.pembrokeshire-islands.co.uk/boat-trips/land-on-skomer/

Picture: AM Wildlife Photography