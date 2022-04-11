April is National Pet Month and we want to celebrate your furry and not-so-furry best friends.
We asked you to let us know why your pets are so special and here are some of the responses we received.
Community answers
Send us pictures of your pets
What is your pet's name?Milo
What breed is your pet?Domestic Short Hair Tabby
How old is your pet?1
Your pictures
Why is your pet so special to you?My son always nagged me to get a cat and I finally gave in to him. We gained this gorgeous bundle of fur at nine weeks old, Milo is so mischievous and fun, he gets on so well with his doggy sister and definitely rules the roost! We would be lost without him now.
What is your pet's name?Tia
What breed is your pet?Lurcher
How old is your pet?5
Your pictures
Why is your pet so special to you?I chose Tia out of a litter of 11 puppies at only three days old. I had an instant connection with her, she is so well behaved and is a huge part of our family and really is like one of the children.
What is your pet's name?Oscar
What breed is your pet?English springer spaniel
How old is your pet?1
Your pictures
Why is your pet so special to you?He's just an amazing dog keeps us on our toes and brings love to the family
What is your pet's name?Rosie
What breed is your pet?Tarantula
How old is your pet?8 years
Your pictures
Why is your pet so special to you?She doesn't ask for much but not very cuddly.
