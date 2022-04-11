April is National Pet Month and we want to celebrate your furry and not-so-furry best friends.

We asked you to let us know why your pets are so special and here are some of the responses we received.

From Zoe McLuckie

What is your pet's name?Milo

What breed is your pet?Domestic Short Hair Tabby

How old is your pet?1

Your pictures

Western Telegraph: Mischievous MiloMischievous Milo UGC (contributions)

Why is your pet so special to you?My son always nagged me to get a cat and I finally gave in to him. We gained this gorgeous bundle of fur at nine weeks old, Milo is so mischievous and fun, he gets on so well with his doggy sister and definitely rules the roost! We would be lost without him now.

From Community contributor

What is your pet's name?Tia

What breed is your pet?Lurcher

How old is your pet?5

Your pictures

Western Telegraph: Our beautiful brown eyed girl, Tia.Our beautiful brown eyed girl, Tia. UGC (contributions)

Why is your pet so special to you?I chose Tia out of a litter of 11 puppies at only three days old. I had an instant connection with her, she is so well behaved and is a huge part of our family and really is like one of the children.

From Liam Woolley

What is your pet's name?Oscar

What breed is your pet?English springer spaniel

How old is your pet?1

Your pictures

Western Telegraph: Oscar at carew castleOscar at carew castle UGC (contributions)
Western Telegraph: Huh where did my stick go againHuh where did my stick go again UGC (contributions)

Why is your pet so special to you?He's just an amazing dog keeps us on our toes and brings love to the family

From Jake Peacock

What is your pet's name?Rosie

What breed is your pet?Tarantula

How old is your pet?8 years

Your pictures

Western Telegraph: Smile for the cameraSmile for the camera UGC (contributions)

Why is your pet so special to you?She doesn't ask for much but not very cuddly.