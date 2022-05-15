The Western Telegraph's School of the Month for April 2022 is Fenton Community Primary School, based in Haverfordwest. See their report below...

Fenton is a large Primary School on Jury Lane in Haverfordwest. We serve the catchment of Jury Lane, Portfield and the Garth area of town.

Fenton has a Flying Start part-time provision for 2–3-year-olds, this focuses on the development of pupil’s speech and language needs as well as their personal and social needs.

There is an increased access to services such as Health Visitors, Parenting programmes and Speech Therapy. Pupils can then transition into the main school which currently has over 400 pupils.

The school has a nursery class and 11 classes across Foundation Phase and Key Stage Two. Fenton also has a very successful Learning Resource Centre (LRC) for pupils with Complex Learning Needs.

This 23-place base has pupils from Reception to Year Six, working according to individual need across 4 specifically designed rooms. Pupils attend this from all over the county.

Pupils from Fenton Community Primary School enjoying a trip out

At Fenton, we pride ourselves in supporting pupils and families and in ensuring that children are seen as individual learners. We care passionately about the progress that all children make from their individual starting points.

We have dedicated staff who support our families and ensure they have all they need at home to support their children. Through our curriculum, we ensure that our children are provided with authentic learning experiences.

Learning is relevant to our pupils’ context and it is brought to life with dynamic and exciting opportunities that enable our children to be the best they can be. For example, pupils visit the many beautiful beaches around Pembrokeshire, they go kayaking, they visit museums and go zip-wiring.

Our learning is based around a hook and a celebration, we ask big questions such as ‘Why did the Viking come to Haverfordwest?’

We celebrate learning with science fairs, visits from top athletes, performances to audiences, involvement in community projects and in many other ways.

Outdoor learning at Fenton Community Primary School

Our pupils and their parents support many charities through fundraising activities and donations.

Recently, our LRC pupils initiated and organised a donation day for Ukraine and helped to deliver the items collected to the distribution centre.

At Fenton, we have a reading dog who is part of the Fenton Team. She comes and visits the pupils in our mainstream classes and in our LRC on a weekly basis, our pupils read to her.

Fenton Community Primary School's reading dog

We support Cariad Pet Therapy – a Local Haverfordwest Charity, through the LRC pupil’s voluntary work and by collecting pet food. Our Military pupils are involved in projects and events within our community such as working with the other Military pupils at the VC Gallery, where their recent artwork has been displayed.

Pupils are well supported by SSCE Cymru. At Fenton will run a range of after-school clubs including choir, gardening and Criw Cymraeg. Many of our children take part in sporting challenges, and competitions such as cricket, rugby and football.

We have several children who represent Haverfordwest and Pembrokeshire in their chosen sporting field. Pupils at Fenton have embraced the return to normal since the pandemic.

Although Covid continues to affect pupils, staff and families, there is a team approach to make sure that little learning is lost and that families have enough finances, food and resources to support themselves during difficult times.

We work closely with the foodbank and PATCH to support where needed.

Fenton is a family.

Sport lessons at Fenton Community Primary School