A PEMBROKE Dock man has been found not guilty of two alleged historic sexual assaults.
Anthony Wallace, of Stranraer Road, Pennar, has his name cleared following a five-day trial at Swansea Crown Court last week.
Mr Wallace had been charged with two charges of sexual assault, alleged to have taken place in Pembroke Dock in June 2014.
Following the trial, which took place between April 4 and April 8, Mr Wallace, 59, was found not guilty.
