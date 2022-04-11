Bingo and a Big Breakfast at the Buffs Club in Narberth are the opening events for a year of fundraising for Prostate Cancer Cymru.
The charity is the one chosen for the year of office of Eric Bates, the new Provincial Grand Primo for the South Pembrokeshire Province of the RAOB.
The first of many events will be an Easter prize bingo at the RAOB Social Club, Narberth this Friday, April 15, which is open to all ages, and there will be a prize for the best Easter bonnet. Doors open at 6.30p.m.
Eric added: "On Friday May 7, I am running (with lots of help, particularly from Anne at the Club), The Big Breakfast in the Narberth Buffs Social Club where you can get a breakfast bap and as many cups of tea or coffee as you like.
"Tickets are available from the club and Buff Brother throughout the Province for just £5 and supporting Prostate Cancer Cymru. Breakfast is served from 9am till 12noon.
"Later in the year, we are hoping to run social evenings with live music to raise even more funds for the fight against Prostate Cymru."
For further information, Eric can be contacted on 07980 179276.
