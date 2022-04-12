A new report from Public Health Wales has highlighted how rural communities across Wales will experience a time of great change with the combined societal influence of Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

The study details the impact on rural communities from the ‘Triple Challenge,’ such as housing availability and affordability, transport and active travel infrastructure.

Rural areas’ ageing populations and high levels of agribusiness are factors which require careful consideration when drafting national and local policies and plans to reduce health and wellbeing inequities.

Liz Green, consultant in public health, policy and international health at Public Health Wales, said: “Rural environments and communities have become much more attractive to live and work in during the pandemic period, mainly due to the increased focus on home working that promotes a more flexible approach for workers and their families.

“This could have both positive and negative impacts, for example, it could enable some rural communities and their economies to thrive and facilitate an increase in sustainable services and facilities.

"But it could also lead to housing price increases that disadvantage those who currently live in, or were brought up, in an area or shortages of affordable housing for the local populations.

“We also identified that digital infrastructure and accessibility are very important for rural communities, but there needs to be a focus on enabling digital and social media use by increasing digital literacy, particularly in the elderly population.”

The paper identifies why rural health, wellbeing and equity is so important in Wales: