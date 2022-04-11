Police are investigating an alleged incident of criminal damage to a security camera last month.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that it is looking into an incident which happened between 3pm and 4pm on March 25 at the Seafront Garage, Goodwick.
Officers have said that this is an investigation into an allegation of minor damage to a doorbell camera.
They added that they are not investigating any reports of attempted burglary or carrying a weapon, as has been reported on social media.
Anyone with any information on the incident can contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101, quoting DP-20220325-185.
Members of the public can also contact police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20211205-199.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
