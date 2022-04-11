You can now do as the Royals do with these 7 incredible luxury experiences from Buyagift. Whether you're wanting to walk in the footsteps of one of the most powerful families in the world or you want to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in style, this list might just be the inspiration you've been looking for.

While February 8 2022 officially marked 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the anniversary of the sad news that King George VI has passed away, fans of the Royal family still have plenty of celebrations to look forward to.

With an upcoming four day bank holiday in June and street parties planned up and down the country, why don't you add a regal touch to your celebrations?

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. Credit: PA

Breathtaking guided tours of the Royal Yacht Britannia and delightful Afternoon Teas shouldn't be reserved just for the Royals, now you can enjoy them too.

Here are seven royal experiences that you need to try courtesy of Buyagift.

READ MORE: How to smell like a member of the Royal Family: favourite perfumes revealed

READ MORE: Bridgerton series two: Red Letter Days marks Netflix return with luxury experiences

Royal experiences to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022

Coach Tour to Windsor Castle with Fish and Chips in London for Two

Coach Tour to Windsor Castle with Fish and Chips in London for Two. Credit: Buyagift

Whisk you and someone special away to Windsor for a jam-packed full-day tour of Windsor castle.

The castle boasts more than 900 years of history and many monarchs have lived there, making it currently the largest continuously occupied castle in the world.

Stroll the castle grounds, take in the impressive architecture of St. George's Chapel and visit the State Apartments.

You'll then be able to explore the charming town of Windsor with all of its traditional English pubs and quaint local ships before being taken back to London to tuck into some delicious fish and chips.

The two-person experience is currently available for £150 via the Buyagift website.

Windsor Castle Bike Tour

Windsor Castle Bike Tour. Credit: Buyagift

Staying in the scenic town of Windsor, this eight-mile cycle tour on classic vintage-style bikes is a unique way to discover the charms of the area.

On a leisurely cycle, you'll be able to take in the stunning scenery of Windsor & Eton that you might have missed had you travelled by car.

On your journey, you will stop off at the delightful village of Dorney, racing by the Olympic rowling lake before you see the spectacular Windsor Castle.

Don't forget to bring your phone or camera to document your trip since there's no shortage of historic sites that you'll want to capture including the iconic Eton College, where 19 British Prime Ministers were educated.

The tour is led by the winner of the Travellers’ Choice Award, Liquid History Tours and will take conclude in a convenient spot for you to either get the train home or for you to go on and explore the castle yourself.

This unforgettable experience could be yours for £30 via the Buyagift website.

Visit The Royal Yacht Britannia for Two

Visit to The Royal Yacht Britannia for Two. Credit: Buyagift

Treat yourself to the regal visit aboard The Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh.

Uncover what it was like to live on the Royal Yacht as one of the Royals as well as as an officer or yachtsmen.

You'll be able to check out some of the original items from State Apartments as well as the dining rooms from its days of royal service.

Take in the endless delights from the stunning furniture, artefacts, photographs and paintings with an audio handset to guide you through the five main decks.

All before indulging in some tea and scones in the Royal Deck Tea Room.

Book your trip for £34 via the Buyagift website.

READ MORE: Queen's Platinum Jubilee: flowers to create a royal garden at home

READ MORE: Queen's full platinum Jubilee programme unveiled by Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace State Rooms and The Rubens at the Palace Afternoon Tea for Two

Buckingham Palace State Rooms and The Rubens at the Palace Afternoon Tea for Two. Credit: Buyagift

Calling all Royalists, this visit to the State Rooms and Buckingham Palace is a treat designed for you.

Get access to the 19 majestic rooms that are often used by The Queen and members of the Royal Family for ceremonial, State and official occasions - and literally walk in the footsteps of Royalty.

Enjoy the complimentary audio guide as it guides you through the grandeur of the Throne Room, Music Room, Picture Gallery, State Dining Room and more.

You can then enjoy a regal afternoon tea at The Rubens at the Palace which is a 5-star hotel overlooking the Royal Mews.

This two-person experience can be bought for £166 via the Buyagift website.

Buckingham Palace Queen's Gallery and Royal Afternoon Tea at Rubens at The Palace

Buckingham Palace Queen's Gallery and Royal Afternoon Tea at Rubens at The Palace. Credit: Buyagift

Take in the splendour of the Queen's Gallery in Buckingham Palace which features an incomparable collection of around 450 works, ranging from old master paintings to decorative arts.

This opulent experience will see you wandering around the exhibitions before you sample the delights of a scrumptious afternoon tea at the luxurious Rubens at the Palace.

There is nothing quite so quintessentially British or Regal than an afternoon tea stocked with delicate finger sandwiches, fluffy scones and pastries with a refreshing cup of tea or coffee to wash it down.

Enjoy this two-person experience for £115 via the Buyagift website.

Afternoon Tea London Bus Tour for Two with Brigit’s Bakery

Afternoon Tea London Bus Tour for Two with Brigit’s Bakery. Credit: Buyagift

Hop onboard Brigit's Bakery vintage 1960s Routemaster bus to see the county's capital as you've never seen it before.

This unique afternoon tea experience will show the historic sights of London from Big Ben to Nelson's column, Notting Hill and South Kensington to Trafalgar Square.

All the while, you can sip some refreshing tea and sample some exquisite treats and pastries.

Book your unforgettable London Bus Tour for £110 via the Buyagift website.

Windsor Bus Tour for Two Adults

Windsor Bus Tour for Two Adults. Credit: Buyagift

Play the tourist on this extraordinary hop-on-hop-off bus tour which will show you some of the most fascinating spots in and around Windsor.

With no shortage of fun and interesting facts about this fascinating town, you'll be able to learn all about Windsor Castle as well as take in the idyllic villages of Eton and Datchet from the comforts of this very British bus.

Not to mention, you'll also be able to look out for the iconic Long Walk and the very charming Windsor Farm Shop.

Book your bus trip for £29 via the Buyagift website.