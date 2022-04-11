Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault at a caravan site in Pembrokeshire, after a man was taken to hospital as a result of injuries he received.
The alleged assault occurred at Paddock Caravan Site in Monkton in the early hours of the morning of Saturday, April 9, when Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called.
A 34-year-old man and a 44-year-old man also had to go to hospital for treatment after the incident, and have both been released on conditional bail.
A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident which occurred at the Paddock Caravan Site, Monkton, Pembroke.
“A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.
“Two men, aged 34 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of assault.
"The 34-year old man also attended hospital following injuries received in the incident. Both have been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries.
“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."
Police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20220409-004.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
