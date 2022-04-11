Wales’ proposed tourism tax is proof that the Welsh government is not only anti-English, but also anti-tourism.

This is the claim of National Showcaves chairman Ashford Price, who fears that if the tax comes into being, it is likely to sound the death knell for many Welsh businesses.

“It’s unfathomable that the Welsh government are even considering this at a time when so many Welsh tourism businesses are struggling from the effects of the pandemic and the massive rise in energy and fuel costs,” he said.

“If the proposal is accepted, how many of our potential customers will simply vote with their feet and go to Devon, Ireland or Scotland?”

Other devolved regions in the UK, the most recent being Scotland, have already considered the tourism tax initiative but have voted against the idea because of its potential damage to tourism.

But what makes the proposal even more threatening is the low number of tourists who currently visit Wales.

Latest figures confirm that France has an average of 433 million tourists staying overnight, Spain 471 million while Wales hase 34 million.

“Surely these people should be encouraged for coming to Wales, not taxed for doing so,” continues Ashford Price.

“And one wonders how this tax will benefit tourism?

"By the time the councils employ all the extra staff needed to collect the tax and then all the countless meetings and sub committees needed to decide what to do with the money, one wonders what will be left.

"Or will it just vanish into the local authorities’ coffers never to be seen again?”

Mr Price fears that the proposal is sending out the wrong signals to visitors across the border.

From the many English contacts I’ve made in tourism over the years, I gather there’s a growing feeling that the Welsh Government is anti-English, and also anti-tourism.

It will be a sad day for many in Welsh tourism if these predictions are not challenged but continue to grow.”

Latest figures suggest that tourists spend an average of £8 million each day that they spend in Wales.