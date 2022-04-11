The investigation into the death of a man who was bitten by dogs is now over, Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed.

John William Jones died at a house in Pleasant Hill in Lampeter on Monday, January 10, after police officers were called at approximately 5pm that afternoon.

A woman was arrested at the time, on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

She was later released while police officers continued with their investigation, with the dogs not falling under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

The dogs, who were residents within the same household as Mr Jones, were sedated and ‘removed safely from the scene.’

Dyfed-Powys Police has now confirmed that the investigation into Jones’ death is now over.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Following extensive inquiries by officers, the investigation is no longer ongoing.

"We have been in liaison with all the parties involved to advise them of this.

"This was a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with William and his family."

The police spokesperson added that Mr Jones' family had asked for privacy as they continue to grieve his death.