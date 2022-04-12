Your chance to fly like a bird on Newgale comes this Easter Holidays as Big Flock returns to the beach after a two-year break.

Holy Hiatus and Joon Dance are teaming up again to create a human murmuration on Newgale Beach.

Everyone is welcome, including all ages and all levels of mobility.

“There will be a flock that’s just the right speed for you,” said organiser Ruth Jones.

“We will have some fun learning some simple movements and how to keep in time and flow with your flock.

“In 2018 we had 120 people and four dogs. Let’s see if we can beat that this year.”

Big Flock will take place on Friday 22nd April 2022, Newgale Beach from 4-5pm.

Participants are asked to dress warmly in layers of blues, turquoises and greys, with no big logos on clothing, as photos will be taken of the event.

Participants are advised to wear trainers or other comfortable shoes, warm hats are advised and waterproofs if it’s raining. Children of any age are welcome under 16s must be accompanied.

There is some free parking available at the North end of the beach and ticketed parking at the south end of the beach. Participants are asked to car pool where possible.

The event costs £4 per person and £3 per person for families over three people. Children aged five and under are free.

For more information and to register go to: www.holyhiatus.co.uk/?event=big-flock-2022 or email Ruth Jones: holyhiatuswales@gmail.com.

Are you running an event and want people to know about it? Then look no further. Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events