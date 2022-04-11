A PEMBROKESHIRE petrol station has released a statement saying it could remain closed for the rest of April as it continues to be renovated.

Texaco petrol station on Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest is currently closed as it receives major renovation work.

In March, Greggs revealed they are working with Motor Fuel Group to open a new store in Haverfordwest.

Motor Fuel Group own a number of petrol stations in Pembrokeshire including on the High Street in Fishguard and Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest.

A Greggs spokesperson told the Western Telegraph: "We can confirm we're looking to open a shop in Haverfordwest next month with our franchise partner MFG, and will be sure to share information in due course.”