This month’s £4,000 Pembrokeshire Lottery Superdraw winner is Mr & Mrs Christopher & Donna Peake from Goodwick with lucky number 145.
The Pembrokeshire Lottery helps local businesses to create jobs in Pembrokeshire, it is a not-for-profit organisation and all lottery proceeds stay in the county.
In the last 28 years £7,393,562.00 has been loaned, interest free, to 460 Pembrokeshire businesses creating 2,145 jobs. Over 50% of the lottery proceeds go into the loan fund.
The lottery hands out a weekly prize of £2,000 every week.
Theirs is also a Superdraw every month, when the usual £2,000 prize will increase to either £4,000 or £8,000 and in December, just in time for Christmas, the prize increases to a whopping £10,000.
The Pembrokeshire Lotterydraw takes place every Wednesday at 12.30pm. Winners are contacted immediately with the good news. Results are also published on the Pembrokeshire Lottery website.
For more information on the Pembrokeshire Lottery, visit pembrokeshirelottery.co.uk.
