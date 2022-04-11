A man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged incident in Station Road, Upper Brynamman in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Andrew Howell, 46, will appear before Llanelli magistrates this morning, Monday, April 11.
Police were called to the scene at around 2am on Saturday, April 9, following reports of a disturbance between Hall Street and Llandeilo Road.
The road remained closed to traffic throughout the morning as police and forensic officers carried out investigations.
A 26-year-old man was subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries, however Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Two other men were arrested on suspicion of affray and both have been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220409-036.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here