An international renewable energy development company’s move to relocate its UK headquarters to Pembrokeshire has been hailed as a ‘testament’ to the county’s highly-skilled workforce.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart was speaking at the recent opening of DP Energy’s new offices at the Cleddau Bridge Business Park, Pembroke Dock.

Since setting up operations in Wales in March 2021, the DP Energy UK team has expanded to employ six full-time staff.

It recently announced its floating offshore wind project for the Celtic Sea, Gwynt Glas, in partnership with EDF Renewables.

Development activity will also include using DP Energy’s long track record in tidal power to support Welsh tidal range and stream initiatives as well as progressing hydrogen opportunities.

Chris Williams, head of Development UK and New Markets for DP Energy said:

“Opening the office in Pembroke Dock is a direct response to the supportive policies set by UK and Welsh Government to achieve net zero targets and particularly the support for marine renewables.

"We have attracted our team members from the local area, which illustrates the level of renewable energy expertise in the county.

"During our work we will direct our passion for generating 100 per cent sustainable energy to create local benefit by building projects in Wales, UK and further afield, exporting knowledge and knowhow to all corners of the world.”

Mr Hart, who cut the ribbon to declare the office officially open, said: “I am thrilled that DP Energy has chosen to locate their UK Headquarters in Pembrokeshire. It is testament to the highly skilled people that live here, and it is putting Wales at the forefront of renewable energy technology.

“DP Energy’s renewable energy projects, like its floating offshore wind project,will help us achieve our net zero ambitions, as well as generating economic growth and highly-skilled jobs.

“The UK Government has committed up to £160 million to support new large-scale floating offshore wind ports and factories across the UK.

This funding, boosted by private sector investment, will develop the port infrastructure we need to mass-produce floating offshore wind turbines and install them out at sea.”

Welsh economy minister, Vaughan Gething said: “This expansion exemplifies the exchange of investment, expertise and collaboration we are seeking to achieve between Wales and Ireland, building on our already strong and positive relationship."