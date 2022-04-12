A film shot on no budget in an empty theatre during lockdown will premier in Pembrokeshire next month.

Scam is a crime thriller feature film that was shot on location in Fishguard in June 2021.

If follows the story of rising star Ella, the youngest daughter in a family of scammers. When she discovers the truth about her beloved father’s fatal death, she seeks vengeance and freedom by devising the greatest swindle of them all.

The film explores interdependence and abuse via a claustrophobic mother-daughter relationship and illustrates how social media platforms provide an easily accessible global reach for scam artists.

Experienced Pembrokeshire-based filmmakers Nick Swannell and Alison Rayner teamed up for the film in early 2021.

With the collaboration of four local actresses alongside Theatr Gwaun (closed due to covid) offering the use of its space as a location, Alison wrote the original screenplay for Scam which Nick went on to direct over 16 days in June.

Shot on a shoestring budget, the pair says that much of the film’s success is down to the help of generous locals.

Public screenings at Theatr Gwaun in May will offer local audiences a sneak peek before the film goes on to screen elsewhere in the UK and stream internationally.

“The talented cast, the tiny crew and all the local people that offered us free use of locations, loaned us luxury cars and helped us in myriad ways made this film what it is ... a locally-produced gem that shines another light on how special Pembrokeshire is,” says screenwriter and co-producer Alison.

A cast of Pembrokeshire acting talent plays lead roles in Scam. Experienced actor Cate Lovett is joined by new talents in singer/songwriter Megan Lote-Williams and actor Bibi MacDougall, both fresh out of National Youth Theatre.

Professional actor Richard Elis, best known for roles in East Enders, Doctors and The Pact, joined the cast in a supporting role alongside local actors Adam Edgerley and Abby Brenchley.

The first public screening of Scam will be on Saturday, May 14, at 7.30pm (with filmmaker Q&A after the screening) at Theatr Gwaun, West Street, Fishguard Tickets are available from theatrgwaun.com/cinema or telephone 01348 873421.

