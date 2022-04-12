A five-time mayor of Milford Haven is stepping down as a town councillor after nearly 60 years of service.

Cllr Eric Harries, 86, was first elected to Milford Haven Urban District Council in 1964, and has been an ever present in the community since.

In his 58 years on Milford Haven Town Council, Cllr Harries has seen 40 different mayors (including himself) walk through to Town Hall doors on Hamilton Terrace.

Cllr Harries has acted as mayor across five different decades, after taking the reins in 1979-80, 1990-91, 2006-07, 2010-11 and 2014-15.

In addition to his work as a town councillor, Mr Harries has been elected to Preseli Pembrokeshire District Council, Dyfed County Council and Pembrokeshire County Council.

At Preseli Pembrokeshire District Council, he enjoyed spells as chair of planning, chair of housing and chair of the entire council.

He also enjoyed a spell as the leader of Pembrokeshire County Council from 1994 to 1999.

However, Cllr Harries’ main priority always was Milford Haven, where over the last half century, he has been a part of the town’s furniture.

A founder of the Milford Haven Museum in 1979, he was chair of the museum for 35 years, as well as chairing Milford Haven Rugby Football Club and also Milford Haven Sea Cadets.

Cllr Harries’ 40th and final mayor during his tenure on Milford Haven Town Council, Cllr Kathy Gray, said that he will always be an iconic figure in the history of the town.

Cllr Gray said: “If that doesn’t show commitment to your town, I don’t know what does.

“Cllr Harries always has been an ‘old school’ town councillor, but one that accepts change and realises change. He relishes the past, but he also looks forward to the development of the town.

“He knew that the town had to develop. I thought it was great that the Ty Hotel invited him to stay on the opening night. He saw that as a great development of the town, and it is a great event for him to bow out on.

“If it’s part of Milford, he’s there. He is part of Milford Haven. He is, and always will be iconic.”