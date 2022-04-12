Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has published its monthly figures, showing how many incidents they were called to across March 2022.
Throughout the month, the service attended nearly 1,000 incidents, including fires from grass, buildings and refuse.
However, in addition to the fires, the fire and rescue service also attended multiple road traffic collisions, floodings and animal rescues.
The full list of statistics for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service in March 2022 are:
- 2345 calls to control
- 993 incidents attended
- 367 false alarms
- 218 grass fires
- 88 refuse fires
- 58 building fires
- 40 incidents assisting other agencies
- 38 co-responder calls
- 27 road traffic collisions
- Seven flooding incidents
- Three animal rescues
- Two water rescues
