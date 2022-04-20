A MAN was given a suspended prison sentence for what was described as an unprovoked attack with a hammer, a court heard.

On March 10, 2021, Declan Watt, of Springfield Close, Neyland, set out on a vicious attack of a man he asked directions from.

The case had previously been set for trail, however Watt, 29, changed his not guilty plea to guilty.

The case was then adjourned so probation officer Julie Norman could make a post sentence report.

In her report, submitted to Haverfordwest Magistrates on April 11, Mrs Norman explained to the court how Watt was walking round in the Hakin area when he found a hammer at a disused building site.

Watt then approached a man to ask him for directions. When the man said he didn’t know the answer to Watt’s queries Watt attacked him with the hammer striking the man in the face.

Photos in court showed the man with a gash beneath his eye.

In his report Watt told Mrs Norman he was waving the hammer around and it happened to strike the victim.

Prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan hit back at this claim saying there was no suggestion the hammer was being waved about as far as the victim was concerned and what was committed was a deliberate attack.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Tom Lloyd said that at the time of the incident Watt was under extreme pressure including suffering from substance and alcohol abuse. Mr Lloyd did concede the behaviour exhibited by his client was a disgrace.

Watt was present at Haverfordwest Magistrates on April 11 to receive his sentence.

He faced two charges, of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

It was noted Watt had only just completed a suspended prison sentence order for a previous attack on an emergency worker when he committed these crimes.

Mrs Norman explained Watt had complied with all the requirements of the order when he was under it.

Taking this into consideration presiding magistrate Mr Robert Mathias gave Watt a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months with no requirements.

While Mr Mathias described the attack as ‘nasty’ and ‘unprovoked’ he did believe there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in the community. He also credited Watt for engaging with healthcare services.

Watt was made to pay costs of £200, compensation of £100 to his victim and a surcharge of £128.