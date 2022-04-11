A pensioner who exposed himself on a Tenby beach whilst masturbating in front of families with young children has received a financial fine from Haverfordwest magistrates.
Pleading guilty to the charge of exposure was Roger Hillier, 67, of Wavell Crescent, Pembroke Dock.
Magistrates heard that at around 3.20pm on the afternoon of July 27, 2021, Hillier intentionally exposed his genitals as he sat on rocks at Castle Beach.
“It was done so that the other people around him could see them,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan.
“Two adults saw him lying not far from them and he was clearly masturbating, and it went on for some time.”
Ms Vaughan went on to say that Hillier was asked to leave the beach. He was later found by police officers in the town centre.
During an interview he accepted that his behaviour would have affected the people who were around him on the beach that afternoon.
After considering a report by probation officer Julie Norman, Hillier was fined £298 and ordered to pay £85 costs. He must also pay a £34 victim surcharge.
