A Pembroke Dock motorist lost his driving licence for 12 months after driving on drugs.
Magistrates heard how Dylan Hunt, of Prospect Place, Pembroke Dock, didn’t give it a second thought when he got behind the wheel the day after smoking cannabis.
Explaining the facts, prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan said that on October 12, 2021, Hunt was stopped for committing a road offence while driving a Suzuki Swift in the town.
A drugs test taken after the incident confirmed Hunt, 23, had cannabis in his system.
It was said that despite feeling no effects, Hunt did not realise how long traces of the drug remain in the system.
A warrant had to be issued for Hunt to attend court after the initial documentation was sent to the wrong address. Hunt was in London at the time of his scheduled hearing and when he found out about it he returned to Pembrokeshire and handed himself into police where he spent a night in the cells.
His sentencing was heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 11.
Hunt pleaded guilty to driving with drugs in his system.
Defence solicitor Mike Kelleher said of the case:
“Unfortunately we seem to deal with motoring offences more and more. The lack of public transport causes great difficulty for people.”
Along with the ban, presiding magistrate Roger Mathias fined Hunt £80 and ordered him to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here