The first episode of Rookie Cops, a BBC documentary focusing on new officers in Dyfed-Powys police force was screened last night (Monday, April 12).

Sections of the show focused specifically on Gethin at Milford Haven Police Station, and his tutor Carla.

Gethin spent time in the episode visiting a road traffic collision in the town centre, as well as preparing himself for a visit from the chief constable.

Much else of the episode focused on Lisa, who is stationed in Lampeter, and Emma from Llanelli Police Station – the busiest station in the four counties.

Gethin and Carla attending the collision on Charles Street. Picture: BBC

Gethin attended a road traffic collision in the centre of Milford Haven during the episode, where one parked car had rolled into the back of another.

While there, Gethin used his Mobile Data Terminal to check the car for the owner and address.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Gethin was just using his Mobile Data Terminal – these are issued to all our frontline officers meaning they can view calls, complete paperwork, and carry out checks on the go.”

The next episode airs at 8pm on Monday, April 18, which features a visit to Broad Haven beach. The first episode is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Rookie Cops shines a light on some of the people who make up Dyfed-Powys Police; meeting seven of their new recruits as they look to finish their training, and begin their brand new careers.

“Following a recruitment drive, people from all walks of life applied to the force, from scientists to soldiers and electricians to golfers.

“This brand new six-part series follows these recruits as they partake in 12 weeks on the beat with a tutor, who will decide if they’re good enough to go it alone.”

Gethin and Carla in a van on Hamilton Terrace. Picture: BBC