If you farm in Pembrokeshire, are under the age of 45, and can demonstrate your farm’s use of the latest technological methods to promote progressive, sustainable agriculture then the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society encourage you to enter the prestigious Baron de Rutzen Award.

The de Rutzen family have had a considerable influence in Pembrokeshire through their agricultural estates and diverse businesses interests over many years.

Baron John Fredrick De Rutzen was president of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society in 1936 and the Baron de Rutzen Trophy was produced in his memory. The third Baron served in the Welsh Guards and died, aged 36, in 1944.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society gratefully acknowledges the generosity of J H Llewellin and family, of Kilbarth, Rudbaxton, Haverfordwest, for kindly re-presenting the Baron de Rutzen Trophy to the society this year.

Stephen James, outgoing Pembrokeshire County Show president, launched the 2022 Baron De Rutzen Award at the society's recent AGM.

He said: “We are grateful to the Llewellin family for donating us this hugely significant trophy and we want to present it this year to a local farmer who can demonstrate their farm’s use of the latest technological methods to promote progressive, sustainable agriculture.

"They also need to show consideration for the environment and habitat sensitivity on their farm as well as present an aesthetically pleasing example of farming in Pembrokeshire.”

The entrant must be a fully practising farmer within the county of Pembrokeshire and under the age of 45 on January 1, 2022.

Entries can either be by nomination or direct application online on the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society website pembsshow.org/at-the-show/baron-de-rutzen-award/

The closing date for nominations and applications is at noon on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Pembrokeshire County Show, the largest agricultural show in Wales, is going ahead this year over two daysin a celebration of rural life in the county.

The last full-scale show was held in 2019 followed by a virtual event in 2020 and a scaled down version in 2021 for animals and members only.

This year's show president, Mansel Raymond, admits that the past couple of years have been a struggle for the society.

He said: “We have been looking forward, with hope, to 2022 when we could bring back the show you all know and love. Agricultural shows in Pembrokeshire have existed for over 200 years and they provide an opportunity for farmers and local businesses to exhibit livestock, goods and services.

"They are also important however for well-being, it is the place where we meet friends and family and discuss challenges with various experts that normally attend.”