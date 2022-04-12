A PEMBROKESHIRE Council employee will stand trial for allegedly obstructing a train.
Carl Mason, of Military Road, Pembroke Dock is accused of standing on a level crossing and holding a hand up for a train to stop.
The incident is alleged to have occurred at Llanion level crossing at Pembroke Dock on July 21 last year.
Not present at court, but instructing his defence solicitor Mr Mike Kelleher, Mason, 30, pleaded not guilty.
The charge relates to a train having to stop as Mason and a bin lorry attempted to cross the tracks.
Mason denies obstructing the railway or the train and claims he was reasonably going about his employment.
The trial date is set for June 22 at Haverfordwest Magistrates.
