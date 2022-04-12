Work has started on a £23million investment of 80 new ‘platinum’ luxury ecologically sensitive lodges at a Pembrokeshire resort.

The development is at Bluestone National Park Resort, which currently has 344 existing lodges, cottages and studio apartments surrounding its private village within 500 acres of Pembrokeshire countryside.

At least 250 jobs will be sustained during the construction phase, and 100 operational jobs will be created once the development is completed.

Bluestone already employs more than 800 people, with 65 per cent of its £6million annual expenditure retained in Pembrokeshire through employment and using a local supply chain.

The company says the additional lodges will increase visitor spend in the area by £1million per year.

The platinum lodges will be located with their private entrance, complete with virtual check-in, and will provide some of the most luxurious facilities to date at the resort.

The construction work will be undertaken in four phases over 18 months, with the first lodges opening in summer 2023.

Liz Weedon, head of projects at Bluestone, said: “This is another significant milestone for Bluestone, creating even more opportunities for visitors coming to Pembrokeshire.

"Not only will they enjoy high quality accommodation, but lodges that will have been constructed as sustainably as possible.

"Timber and other sustainable materials have been used in the design and construction of the lodges, in addition to other materials, which have been heated by a sustainable source.

“We have worked closely with our contractors to ensure there is limited disruption to the local community or guests staying on resort during work. The location of the site combined with a phased approach will support this.

“The additional lodges will provide an economic boost to the local area and economy through additional jobs, more visitors and additional local supply chain demands during and after construction.”

Mike Sambrook, managing director of SJ Roberts, the main contractors, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the build contract for this fantastic development at Bluestone.

“There has been a huge amount of collaborative working between all members of the design team in preparation ahead of site commencement and we cannot wait to get started.”