With the Easter bank holiday weekend approaching, many supermarkets will be working on reduced hours.

In order to make sure you don’t get caught out on your way to the store, we’ve listed all the open hours for your favourite supermarkets below.

These are the opening times for stores across Pembrokeshire this weekend.

UK Bank Holidays 2022

Pembrokeshire supermarkets Easter opening times

Asda

Gordon Street, Pembroke Dock

  • Good Friday: 7am-11pm
  • Easter Saturday: 7am-11pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

Tesco

London Road, Pembroke Dock

  • Good Friday: 6am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-6pm

Havens Head Park, Milford Haven

  • Good Friday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 7am-11pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-6pm

Fenton Trading Estate, Hwlffordd

  • Good Friday: 6am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-6pm

Aldi

Aldi is yet to publish opening hours for individual stores but have said these are the times nationally. We recommend you double check these are correct at your local Aldi, next time you are in store.

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Lidl

Perrot's Road, Haverfordwest

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Pier Road, Pembroke Dock

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Great North Road, Milford Haven

  • Good Friday: 8am-9pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-9pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Morrisons

Bridge Meadow Lane, Haverfordwest

  • Good Friday: 6am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 6am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 7am-10pm