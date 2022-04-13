With the Easter bank holiday weekend approaching, many supermarkets will be working on reduced hours.
In order to make sure you don’t get caught out on your way to the store, we’ve listed all the open hours for your favourite supermarkets below.
These are the opening times for stores across Pembrokeshire this weekend.
UK Bank Holidays 2022
Pembrokeshire supermarkets Easter opening times
Asda
Gordon Street, Pembroke Dock
- Good Friday: 7am-11pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am-11pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Tesco
London Road, Pembroke Dock
- Good Friday: 6am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-6pm
Havens Head Park, Milford Haven
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am-11pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-6pm
Fenton Trading Estate, Hwlffordd
- Good Friday: 6am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-6pm
Aldi
Aldi is yet to publish opening hours for individual stores but have said these are the times nationally. We recommend you double check these are correct at your local Aldi, next time you are in store.
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Lidl
Perrot's Road, Haverfordwest
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Pier Road, Pembroke Dock
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Great North Road, Milford Haven
- Good Friday: 8am-9pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-9pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Morrisons
Bridge Meadow Lane, Haverfordwest
- Good Friday: 6am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 6am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 7am-10pm
