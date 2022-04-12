A charity vehicle run was held on Saturday, April 9, in memory of Ianto Jenkins, a three-year-old boy who died in an accident August last year.
The yellow vehicle run, which was arranged by several members of Ianto’s family, brought together hundreds of tractors, trucks, lorries, motorcycles, cars and all sorts of large vehicles with yellow bows, ribbons and flowers on them to commemorate Ianto, a boy infatuated by large vehicles.
The vehicle run started at Parc Gwynfryn and ended at Rhosfach Efailwen, the home of Ianto.
Attendees enjoyed food and entertainment at the end of the run in the evening, including music from local artists such as Dafydd Pantrod and band, Jessica Robinson and Crymych Rugby Club Choir.
DJ Iwan Ward also entertained the attendees, who continued to raise funds through raffles and auctions as part of the evening’s entertainment.
All proceeds from the day went to local causes, including 2 Wish, Crymych First Responders, Crymych Fire Station, the maintenance of Efailwen defibrillator and Nebo Chapel Cemetery.
The day raised £650, with a further £1,000 raised online via the GoFundMe page, which has completely smashed its £200 target.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here