A Pembrokeshire village community has raised more than £500 to be sent to Ukraine in order to help families in the country.
A table-top sale was held in Rosemarket Village Hall on Sunday, April 10, which aimed to raise funds for Ukrainian families.
Resident of Rosemarket, Linda Horsley and her family, organised the event, with items donated to the sale from the Tesco branch in Haverfordwest.
A grand total of £555 was raised on the day, which will go towards providing food, shelter and medicine, as well as other things, for families in Ukraine.
Residents of the village expressed thanks to people who turned up to buy items, as well as a thanks to Tesco in Haverfordwest for donating many of the items to sell.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here