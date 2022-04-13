A MAN is facing five charges of causing serious injury after a head-on collision on the A40 which saw one of the victims airlifted to a hospital in England.
On the evening of Friday, September 24, 18-year-old Elijah Rowland, of Prendergast, Haverfordwest, is alleged to have driven a Chrysler Ypsilon on the A40 near Trecwn whereby a highspeed head-on collision ensued.
Originally facing the allegation of driving without due care and attention, prosecuting solicitor for Crown Prosecution Service Ann Griffiths laid down six new charges.
They included five charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one of dangerous driving.
Ms Griffiths explained to the court that the incident took place near the turning to Trecwn, between Haverfordwest and Fishguard.
Dash cam footage leading up to the crash was played to the court, which cuts off at the time of the incident.
A victim had to be flown to Aintree Hospital near Liverpool due to the incident.
Defence solicitor Alan Lewis of Patterson Law asked for an adjournment to the case because he wanted to consult with his client before a plea is submitted.
The next hearing for the case will be at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 26.
