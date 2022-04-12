PROMINENT Welsh politicians have called for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign, amid news that both are expected to receive fines following an investigation into lockdown parties at Downing Street.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats, Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru have all spoken out, urging the Prime Minister and Chancellor to hand in their resignations.

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, and Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, Jane Dodds MS, said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have repeatedly lied. They must resign from their positions at once.

“While people in Wales were playing by the rules at great personal expense, those in charge thought they were above the law.

“This also will come as a painful blow to all those Covid bereaved families in Wales.

“The Welsh public deserves much better. For the sake of the country, both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must resign immediately.”

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said he doesn't see how Boris Johnson can carry on as prime minister after being fined.

"I've always said throughout the whole 'Partygate' business that you cannot be a law maker and a law breaker at the same time," said the Welsh Labour leader - who was responsible for setting Covid rules in Wales.

"And if the prime minister has been fined, then I'm afraid all those things that he said, time and time and time again, on the floor of the House of Commons, that nothing had ever gone wrong inside Downing Street - for which he is responsible - well all of that can no longer be sustained, and I don't see how he thinks he can carry on."

The Westminster leader for Plaid Cymru, Liz Saville Roberts, said: “The rest of us followed the rules and made sacrifices out of a sense of duty and because it was the right thing to do.

“I am appalled at the sheer bad judgement which can only be attributed to an arrogant sense of exceptionalism and a belief in their own entitlement, regardless of their responsibilities as leaders. Parliament must be recalled.

“If they have any honour, they will both resign.”